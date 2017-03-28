OvercastNow
Tuesday March 28th, 2017

Posted at 12:36pm

Business
An historic building at the edge of Walkerville is getting a new lease on life.

The Walker Power Building at Devonshire Road and Riverside Drive was purchased in 2016 and has since been undergoing renovations.

Developers plan to make the well-known historic building into a modern day show-piece complete with commercial tenants. A Starbucks location is planned to occupy 2,000 square feet on the site.

The building is often referred to as the “Peabody Building,” however developers say that’s a common mistake. The Peabody Building was a separate structure to the west that was demolished in 1985.

The Walker Power building was constructed between 1910 and 1913 to meet the demand for industrial space during a time where the Town of Walkerville was experiencing rapid industrial growth. It was designed in a style inspired by famed Windsor-Detroit architect Albert Khan. The building accommodated multiple industrial and manufacturing tenants over the years. In the early to mid 2000’s, many of the building’s tenants relocated elsewhere.

Developers say the new plans for the building will establish it as a destination for pedestrians and will have amenities for everyone in the neighbourhood to enjoy.

windsoriteDOTca file photo

Site plan from walkerpower.ca

