Saturday March 25th, 2017

Posted at 1:28pm

College
St. Clair College held their annual spring Open House at all their campuses Saturday morning to the early afternoon.

The open house allowed for future and potential students to meet faculty and current college students to learn more about the programs they’re interested in as well as check out the campuses.

This opportunity gave the interested students a chance to check out what the College offers, from their programming to the therapy dogs and everything in between.

One of the College’s restaurants, Eatery 101, was open especially for Open House.

