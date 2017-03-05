Hundreds gathered to support the Victorian Order Of Nurses at the group’s 19th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Brunch, Sunday afternoon.

Guests were treated to samplings of dessert from four competitors, Licia Ruby Chocolate Company, The Little White Kitchen Baking Co., Sugar Spoon Bake Shop, Chocolate Novelties, and Tasty Traditions Gourmet Treats & Gifts.

At the end of the event, a table of judges chose Licia Ruby’s creation as their favourite.

Guests were also given the opportunity to vote in a “people’s choice” category. They chose The Little White Kitchen Baking Co.’s creation.

Proceeds from the event go to support the many services VON performs in the community.