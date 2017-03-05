OvercastNow
Sunday March 5th, 2017

Posted at 5:36pm

Business
Hundreds gathered to support the Victorian Order Of Nurses at the group’s 19th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Brunch, Sunday afternoon.

Guests were treated to samplings of dessert from four competitors, Licia Ruby Chocolate Company, The Little White Kitchen Baking Co., Sugar Spoon Bake Shop, Chocolate Novelties, and Tasty Traditions Gourmet Treats & Gifts.

At the end of the event, a table of judges chose Licia Ruby’s creation as their favourite.

Guests were also given the opportunity to vote in a “people’s choice” category. They chose The Little White Kitchen Baking Co.’s creation.

Proceeds from the event go to support the many services VON performs in the community.

Sugar Spoon Bake Shop’s creation

Licia Ruby’s creation

The Little White Kitchen Baking Company’s creation

Winner of the raffle prize donated by G&G Jewelers

Winner of the raffle prize donated by VON Volunteers and Staff

Owner of Licia Ruby accepting the judge’s choice award

Owner of the Little White Kitchen accepting the people’s choice award

