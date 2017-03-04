Central Park Athletics hosted a sold-out Figure Skating Clinic with Olympic and world competition coaches Saturday morning to the afternoon.

The clinic featured 9-time Canadian Champion and Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan, as well as Marina Zoueva, Johnny Johns, Saulius Ambrulevicius, Michael Lee and Yelena Sokolova.

50 young skaters were able to attend this clinic to learn and get tips from some of the best in the sport. After classes and skating with the coaches, attendees were able to enjoy a lunch while mingling with and taking photos with the special guests.