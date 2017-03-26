OvercastNow
Sunday March 26th, 2017

Posted at 2:51pm

Four paramedics from Essex-Windsor EMS, who represent EMS Team Ontario, partnered and trained with the University of Windsor student medical response service members Sunday afternoon.

The training took place at the University in various buildings, where the EMS team coordinated multiple scenarios that require different types of medical attention. These scenarios varied from an active shooter situation to a fentanyl overdose scenario.

The student medical response service members were assigned roles by the EMS team and carried them out as though the situations were really happening. The situations were realistically played out, with distracting factors played in such as the patients yelling, loud music, and low lighting.

EMS Team Ontario will be representing Canada to defend their 2016 gold medals in May.

EMS Team Ontario members.

Members of the University of Windsor Student Medical Response Service who participated in the training activities.

Triage Tags were given to students acting as patients to identify what is wrong with them efficiently.

Props for a fentanyl overdose situation.

