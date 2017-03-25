OvercastNow
Saturday March 25th, 2017

Posted at 9:39pm

Earth Hour 2017 was celebrated at Charles Clark Square this year, with Caesars Windsor shutting off their lights outside at 8:30 pm to commemorate the day.

The celebration began with videos explaining the importance of Earth Hour, as well as explaining EnWin’s electricity and water services. After the lights had been shut off, Windsorites were able to celebrate with activities that did not use electricity such as a drumming circle, dancing, poetry reading, and a choir.

The event was made possible by the City of Windsor, Caesars Windsor “Code Green,” EnWin utilities, and all those who participated. The city has taken part in Earth Hour since 2009; the global event was started 10 years ago by the World Wildlife Fund.

Small fake candles were handed out to give attendees some light during the dark hour.

Before the lights shut off at 8:30.

After the lights shut off at 8:30.

