The 2017 graduating class of the Graphic Design program at St. Clair College held their annual grad show, this year titled “Reveal.”

This event allows for the soon-to-be graduates to network with potential employers and show off their work that they have been developing through the course of their program. Each student sets up a booth and gives it their own personal flair to attract interest to what they can uniquely offer.

Family, friends, industry professionals and the public are welcome to attend every year.

The show offers free admission and runs until 9pm today evening at St. Clair Centre for the Arts.