The 2017 Sliced competition, hosted by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, took place Saturday afternoon in front of The Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire mall.

Teams from Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Police, and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary made simple, healthy dishes with a live audience watching. Judges then tried the food to determine the winners.

This event gives families and individuals a chance to learn some better alternatives, tips, and tricks when cooking to lead to healthier meals.

The 2017 Sliced competition winners were the team from Essex-Windsor EMS.