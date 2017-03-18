OvercastNow
Saturday March 18th, 2017

Posted at 4:21pm

Community Photos
The 2017 Sliced competition, hosted by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, took place Saturday afternoon in front of The Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire mall.

Teams from Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Police, and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary made simple, healthy dishes with a live audience watching. Judges then tried the food to determine the winners.

This event gives families and individuals a chance to learn some better alternatives, tips, and tricks when cooking to lead to healthier meals.

The 2017 Sliced competition winners were the team from Essex-Windsor EMS.

Essex-Windsor EMS showing their support

Herb Ruthven and Jim Oakley of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary take third place

Mariel Munoz, a Public Health Nutritionist, stands with Heather Nadon, a Public Health Dietition, and Alicia Chan, a Public Health Nutritionist

Nate MacMillan and Justin Campeau of Essex-Windsor EMS take first place at the 2017 Sliced competition

Victor Mounivong and Maria Liu of Windsor Police take second place at the 2017 Sliced competition

