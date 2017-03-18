The St. Clair College Information Technology Club and eSports Gaming hosted the 12th annual No Man’s Lan. The lan, which takes place at a student centre at St. Clair College, draws gamers from all over Windsor, as well as from Thunder bay, Barrie, London, Toronto, and Michigan.

The event is part of the Ontario Smash Circuit, which will earn points for players towards the Windsor regional rankings and Provincial rankings.

Gamers at the event bring their computers and remote controllers to take part in many of different gaming competitions that lead to cash prizes as well as some gamer merch and in-game prizes.

The event annually attracts hundreds to take part in not only the competition aspect, but also to socialize and meet people with like interests and enjoy a weekend together.

This year’s event takes place between March 18th and March 19th. Learn more on their Facebook event here.