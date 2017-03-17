windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
-5 °C
23 °F
Fri
3 °C
38 °F
Sat
6 °C
43 °F
Sun
7 °C
44 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Photo Of The Day – Friday March 17th, 2017
Friday March 17th, 2017
Posted at 7:30am
Photo Of The Day
Hilman Marsh by Frank J Shepley
Last updated: Thursday March 16th, 8:34pm
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
Or Comment Anonymously
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
First Public Tours Of Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery In Over 16 Years Being Offered
UPDATED: Police Investigating Fatal Crash
Police Investigate Home Invasion
Federal Inmate Wanted
$1 Million Lotto 6/49 Winning Ticket Sold In Windsor
Police Arrest Woman After She Exits Stolen Vehicle
Want A Job At Hiram Walker And Sons? They’re Hiring
Jeff Dunham Returns To Caesars Windsor
LaSalle Police Conduct RIDE Check
Editor's Picks
City Issues Call to Artists For Windsor 125 Public Art Installation
Amherstburg Receives Canada 150 Garden Experience Designation
Sexual Assault Workshops Planned For UWindsor Faculty And Staff
Jeff Dunham Returns To Caesars Windsor
Electric Vehicles Can Soon Charge Up In Essex
Windsor’s Assumption Parish To Celebrate 250th Anniversary
Windsor ComiCon Returns To Caesars Windsor
Essex Looking For Groups Interested In Renting Or Leasing Space In The Former Harrow District High School
Harlem Globetrotters Return To Windsor
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously