OPP are investigating a break and enter in the 700 block of South Talbot Road.

Police say that it happened sometime between 9:30am and 11am on February 27th, 2017 while the owner was out for a walk.

Several items were taken from the residence, including two red recycling bins and one Herby Curby garbage can, which were used to carry the stolen items from the residence.

These containers have the address of the residence on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Property Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.