OPP say that 2016 marked the fourth consecutive year that distracted driving lead to the highest number of lives lost on OPP-patrolled roads.

In total, 65 people died in OPP-investigated collisions last year in which an inattentive driver was either a contributing factor or the primary cause of the death.

In addition, there was 55 speed related, 53 seat belt related and 45 alcohol related deaths.