The Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program is launching a five-part education series for cancer patients, families, and caregivers who have completed active treatment and are moving to life beyond cancer.

The program titled RENEW includes local and provincial experts covering evidence-based topics that help with some of the common long-term physical and emotional effects of the disease.

“When patients finish their cancer treatment they often feel relieved, anxious and afraid all at the same time,” says Joyce McManus a social worker at the Windsor Regional Hospital Cancer Centre. “It is normal to be concerned about what happens next. In these classes we help patients adjust to life after cancer by dealing with some common issues people face after treatment, meet with some of the clinical staff from whom they can access supports, such as exercise, sexual health, etc. and provide ways to address the after effects of cancer treatment and help them adjust to their “new normal”.

The program begins April 6th, 2017 at the Windsor Regional Hospital, Metropolitan Campus.

You can find the entire schedule online here.