Windsor Police have launched a new pilot project permitting uniformed officers to take their scheduled lunch period in the community.

Since the implementation of 12 hour shifts, police say that it has become imperative that officers have an opportunity to take a break during their course of duty.

Police say that with uniformed officers taking their breaks at community locations such as restaurants, community rinks, or a private residence, more opportunity exists for community exposure and engagement.

They also say that uniformed officers are immediately deployable, and will be reachable by the communication centre during their break, in the event that their service was required.