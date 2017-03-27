OvercastNow
Monday March 27th, 2017

Posted at 7:08pm

LaSalle
From the Town of LaSalle Council Agenda

The Town of LaSalle could soon have a new LCBO.

The new 7,945 square foot building would be constructed on the corner of Malden Road and Wyoming Street.

To meet concerns of a nearby apartment building, a new ten-foot high masonry screening wall will be built along the loading dock, along with an eight-foot fence along the south property line along with tree plantings.

The property will also have 34 parking spaces.

Town council will be asked to give final approval at their meeting on March 28th, 2017.

