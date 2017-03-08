A new UWindsor research project to study ways of managing ADHD is looking for children in grades four and five who have been diagnosed with the disorder to participate in a study.

The 12-week program, which will run two evenings a week, will operate in a small group setting in which children will be getting physical exercise or learning to meditate to manage their symptoms.

The program begins in April and there is no cost to participate. For more information or to participate in the study contact Dr. Carlin Miller, [email protected]