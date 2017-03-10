Young movers and shakers gathered Thursday evening to announce plans to create positive change in Windsor and Essex County.

The United Way’s Emerging Philanthropists program was established for individuals in their 20’s and 30’s to create change in their community through the United Way.

Windsor and Essex County’s dynamic leaders and young professionals met at Fourteen Restaurant and Sky Lounge to learn about the launch of the program which was made possible through a $10,000 donation from Libro Credit Union.

The group plans to hold volunteer days of action, a leadership retreat for members, and networking events that include opportunities to meet influential business and community mentors.

“Community involvement is really important to younger donors, and Libro’s generous sponsorship will help this part of the program flourish,” said United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard.

“At Libro, we’re focused on growing prosperity in our region,” said Lori Atkinson, Regional Manager at Libro Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to help launch the United Way Emerging Philanthropist program, to see the meaningful and lasting impact these individuals will have in our communities.”

Libro plans to match the first 25 new members’ donations in 2017, allowing their gifts to the United Way to go further, and to encourage them to get involved in their community.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Emerging Philanthropists group should contact Anjana Jacob at 519-258-0000 ext. 1180, or [email protected]