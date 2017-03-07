The Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are launching their annual Fraud Prevention Month campaign to prevent thousands of Canadians from falling victim to fraud.

During the month of March, the OPP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Competition Bureau of Canada are joining police services across the country to promote public awareness to help prevent all Canadians from becoming victims of fraud.

This year, the OPP’s Fraud Prevention Month education campaign will highlight three mass marketing fraud priorities including Emergency Scam and Canada Revenue Agency Scam, Romance Scam, and Microsoft/Computer Service Scams.

The OPP will be posting tips and links to various resources online. The public is encouraged to engage in the conversation to help them recognize, reject and report fraud” on social media by using the hashtags #FPM2017 #DontBeAVictim and #OPPtips.