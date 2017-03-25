U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for homicide after he attempted to enter Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge.

CBP officers say they encountered a car bearing North Carolina license plates at the Ambassador Bridge after returning from Canada around 4am on March 24th, 2017.

The female driver and male passenger, both U.S. citizens, claimed they did not intend to go to Canada and were refused entry because the male did not have any identification documents.

A secondary inspection, including fingerprint verification, revealed the male traveler, identified as Jerome Jones, was the subject of an arrest warrant for first degree murder out of Cumberland County, NC.

Jones was arrested and transported to Wayne County Jail to await extradition.