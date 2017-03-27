OvercastNow
Monday March 27th, 2017

Posted at 10:40pm

City News
Last updated: Tuesday March 28th, 1:48pm

The investigation continues into a crash near Devonshire Mall Monday afternoon.

Police say that a northbound orange Dodge Calibre veered into the southbound lane and collided with gray Honda Civic around 5pm.

Citizens came to the aid of the male driver of the Dodge Calibre as he was suffering a medical condition. They administered CPR until EMS and Windsor Fire arrived who took over first aid.

The 48-year-old male was vital signs absent at one point and subsequently transported to hospital in critical condition.

The 61-year-old female driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was also transported to hospital.

