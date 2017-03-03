Leamington Town Council has approved the proposed 2017 municipal budget with a 1.8% increase to the municipal levy.

The 2017 budget includes $35.6 million in capital infrastructure projects, which is an increase of $13.7 million over the 2016 budget.

Significant projects for the year include a continued investment in the Pelee Drive/Bevel Line sanitary sewer project, the Danforth (Hayward to Seacliff) sewer separation, and the creation of beach volleyball courts at Seacliff Beach. Additional 2017 capital projects such as the new waterfront amphitheatre and the fieldhouse facility at the Kinsmen baseball diamonds, have been made possible, in part, by funding received through the Ontario 150 and Canada 150 programming. In addition to infrastructure, the 2017 budget will also include attention to Uptown revitalization, including investment in the Leamington Arts Centre.

“This budget clearly reflects Council’s strategic direction and values, while focusing on issues that help protect the environment, and facility improvements to ensure both an improved quality of life for residents and a great Leamington experience for visitors,” said Mayor John Paterson.