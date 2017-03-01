A $20 million lawsuit has been filed against the Public School board and the City of Windsor by the family of a 15-year-old girl who was impaled with the shaft of a golf club on May 25th, 2016 at the Ford Test Track.

At that time Madison Arseneault was with her Gordon McGregor School gym class at the city owned park when she tripped over a wire that was attached to the shaft of a golf club that was stuck into the ground.

The statement of claim alleges the City of Windsor, its employees on site that day, the school board and its supervising teachers were all negligent and the injury could have been avoided if proper care had been taken.

Jennifer Bezaire, a partner at Greg Monforton and Partners in Windsor says that Madison suffered multiple trauma including severe brain injury resulting in partial paralysis, imparted vision, chronic pain, facial numbness and cognitive impairment.

She says that she is unable to perform basic household and personal activities and that she needs around the clock care.