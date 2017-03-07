

The Town of LaSalle has received an award from the Lifesaving Society for 2016 aquatic leadership programs.

“It is great to be involved in a community who so actively takes part in aquatic leadership programs to promote safety around water. The Lifesaving Society’s leadership training program has a wide variety of training programs that train candidates from the basic rescue of their self and others all the way to the training programs to be able to instruct these courses,” said Julie Turnbull, Supervisor of Programming.

The Town of LaSalle finished in first place, receiving the trophy for the R. Bredin Stapells Cup. This is awarded to the municipal affiliate with the largest leadership training program per capita in Ontario.

The Lifesaving Society has developed a point system, and points are awarded to municipal affiliates for the number of leadership swimmers that they train in a one-year period. LaSalle finished in first place in 2015, and has been in the top 10 since 2010. The Town of LaSalle has trained more than 2,000 people in aquatic leadership programs since 2010. These programs include aquatic classes like Bronze Star, National Lifeguard, Advance Instructors and Supervisor Training. The Town of LaSalle offers more than 10 aquatic leadership programs each session.

“We are proud of the aquatics programs that are offered at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Our staff are highly trained individuals and they work hard to help our community learn to swim. We are honoured that LaSalle has again received recognition. This is building a legacy of sorts for us,” said Mayor Ken Antaya.