

Transit Service is coming to LaSalle.

Tuesday evening, LaSalle Council voted unanimously in favour of entering into an agreement with Transit Windsor for the provision of transit service in LaSalle from 2017 to 2021. The agreement includes the purchase of two buses, bus shelters and signage.

“By introducing a transit service, we are honoring the commitment to our community. We held consultation sessions regarding service, costs, routes, availability and partnerships, and the message was loud and clear. The majority of residents supported the idea of a transit service in our Town, even those that at this time did not see themselves using it,” said Mayor Ken Antaya. “There is a recognition, that this is another progressive step toward the maturity of our community.”

The proposed route would be covered by two buses, one starting at St. Clair College and one in the area of Morton Drive at Front Road, and will capture approximately 75% of the houses located in LaSalle’s urban area.

Passengers will be able to transfer to Transit Windsor routes South Windsor 7, Dougal 6 and Dominion 5. The buses will be equipped with an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) providing riders with real-time bus location, as well as Stop Annunciation (AODA requirement) and security cameras.

Initial hours of operation will be one bus Monday to Friday for 12 hours and a second bus during the peak time for 8 hours, and one bus on Saturday for 12 hours. The exact hours are yet to be determined. The length of one complete route is approximately 45 minutes.

Service is expected to begin in September 2017. Passengers riding on the LaSalle route from September to December 2017 will have fees waived. Full fares will be implemented as of January 1st, 2018.