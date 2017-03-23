A Kingsville taxi driver has been charged with drunk driving.

OPP say that around 11:30am on March 21st, 2017 patron riding in an Aqua Taxi reported to a third party that she believed her taxi driver was intoxicated. The woman had exited the taxi and the OPP were contacted.

OPP officers located and stopped the blue Dodge on Sherk Street near Oak Street in Leamington. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Salvador Bran, age 63 of Kingsville has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle, exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol.

He will appear in a Leamington courtroom on April 20th, 2017 to answer to the charges.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and the involved vehicle has been impounded.