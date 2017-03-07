The John McGivney Children’s Centre has been awarded a $30,000 funding grant through the Rick Hansen Foundation’s Access4All Program.

This grant will support the Centre’s ‘Barrier Buster’ project Play McGivney, the redevelopment of their outdoor side yard into an accessible outdoor playground.

Work includes improvements to their current infrastructure with the construction of a new outdoor play ground and nature experience for play and therapeutic opportunities for children and youth with special needs, their families, their friends and their community.

“We are extremely thrilled and honoured to be awarded a Rick Hansen Barrier Busters grant in support of our accessible playground project,” said Elaine Whitmore, CEO, JMCC. “Play McGivney will truly bust down barriers in our community of Windsor and Essex County by being a place where children and youth with special needs, their families, their friends and the community will be able to play, learn and adventure together.”

JMCC continues to fundraise for Play McGivney with the goal of completing this Barrier Buster project by fall 2017.