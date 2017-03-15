Jeff Dunham is bringing new material and big laughs when he returns to The Colosseum stage Saturday August 5th at 9pm on his Perfectly Unbalanced tour.

Dunham has captivated audiences in previously sold out shows with memorable characters like Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter (the cranky old man), José Jalapeño on a Stick, and Melvin the Superhero Guy.

Credited as “one of the most powerful entertainers” by Forbes Magazine, Jeff Dunham has set the record for viewership on Comedy Central, sold more than seven million DVDs, generated nearly a billion views on YouTube and continues to sell out arenas worldwide. The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced the puppet master of comedy will also receive a star as a 2017 honouree for his work in live performance.

Tickets start at $45 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday March 25th.