The University of Windsor’s Humanities Research Group will host, An Evening with Judith Thompson this Thursday March 9th.

Thompson is a playwright, screenwriter, activist, actor and professor. She is renowned in Canada – and around the world – for dramas which link the daily realities of ordinary, sometimes marginalized people with worlds of the imagination. She is a recipient of the Governor General’s Award; the Chalmers Award; the Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts; the Susan Smith Blackburn Award; the Amnesty International Award; and the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

Thompson’s other plays include The Crackwalker, I Am Yours, Perfect Pie, Palace of the End and Watching Glory Die, based on the true story of 19-year-old Ashley Smith, who died in juvenile detention, and the ground-breaking drama, Lion in the Streets, currently being performed on campus by the University Players at the Hatch Studio Theatre.

It takes place in the Katzman Lounge from 4pm to 6pm.

For more information on Thompson’s visit and the HRG, visit: http://www1.uwindsor.ca/hrg/.