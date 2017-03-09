Residential house sales were up 12.59% in February, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Last month, 465 homes were sold, compared with 413 in February 2016.

It was in East Windsor where most homes changed hands with 69 sold, followed by Central/Downtown with 67, and South Central Windsor saw 46 homes sold.

In the county, Lakeshore was the most popular area with 55 houses sold, LaSalle saw 43 and Leamington 39.