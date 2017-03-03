Windsor Fire and Rescue Services have once again teamed up with TVOKids and the Office of the Fire Marshal to raise awareness about testing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

“Working smoke alarms and CO alarms do save lives, so go ahead and ‘Push 2 Buttons’ on all of your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms before Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 12, 2017,” says Fire Chief Bruce Montone.

“Remember to change the batteries in any alarms that don’t sound or any in which the battery has not been changed in the last year.”

Parents are encouraged to give children permission to test the smoke alarms and CO alarms in their home, after which they can enter the number of alarms they have tested into the TVOKids interactive smoke alarm at www.tvokids.com.

The number will be added into TVO Kids “Push the Button!” counter, and children can print off their own “Push 2 Buttons” certificate.

The campaign runs from March 1st, 2017 to March 14th, 2017.