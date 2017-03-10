Harvey Lo’s Restaurant, a fixture on Wyandotte Street East since 1979 is closing.
The owners have decided to retire, and the building has been sold.
The final day of operation will be on Sunday, March 19th, 2017.
|Now
-8 °C
18 °F
|Fri
1 °C
35 °F
|Sat
-2 °C
29 °F
|Sun
-1 °C
31 °F
Harvey Lo’s Restaurant, a fixture on Wyandotte Street East since 1979 is closing.
The owners have decided to retire, and the building has been sold.
The final day of operation will be on Sunday, March 19th, 2017.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously