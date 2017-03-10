ClearNow
-8 °C
18 °F
ClearFri
1 °C
35 °F		ClearSat
-2 °C
29 °F		Partly CloudySun
-1 °C
31 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday March 10th, 2017

Posted at 9:37pm

Business
Print Friendly

Google Streetview

Harvey Lo’s Restaurant, a fixture on Wyandotte Street East since 1979 is closing.

The owners have decided to retire, and the building has been sold.

The final day of operation will be on Sunday, March 19th, 2017.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.