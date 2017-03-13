The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to The WFCU Centre on Thursday, April 13th at 7pm during their 2017 World Tour.
During their 2017 World Tour, the famed team will feature a star-studded roster that includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm.
Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction.
After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.
