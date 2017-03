Goodwill Industries is opening their seventh attended donation centre in Essex County on Saturday, April 1st.

The Donation Centre will be located in the far east end at 11075 Tecumseh Road East and will employee three people. It will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pn, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

For a complete list of gently used goods that can be dropped off visit www.GoodwillEKL.com.