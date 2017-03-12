Last updated: Sunday March 12th, 4:39pm

Environment Canada is warning of a major winter storm that could hit Southern Ontario early this week.

A developing low-pressure centre currently over the Northwestern United States will track just south of the Great Lakes on Monday and Monday night.

Snow is forecast to begin over Southwestern Ontario during the day Monday then spread over much of the remainder of Southern Ontario Monday night through Tuesday.

Cold Arctic air already in place over the Great Lakes will ensure it will be a dry fluffier snow, resulting in localized blowing snow as winds strengthen during the storm.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are likely with enhanced amounts closer to 30 centimetres possible in the Hamilton to Niagara corridor, due to added moisture from Lake Ontario.