When the new Gordie Howe International Bridge opens to the public, it will include a dedicated multi-use path that will accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says that they have asked the three proponent teams to include this design element in their responses to the Request for Proposals.

It is anticipated that the multi-use path will be located on the east side of the bridge. Barriers will separate pedestrians and

cyclists from vehicular traffic to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public.

The multi-use path will be one lane that will accommodate two-way traffic of pedestrians and cyclists, and will connect users to local road networks.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be required to carry the same identification as if travelling by automobile and will be processed through the respective countries’ customs and immigration systems.

“Today’s announcement is an example of how WDBA responds to opportunities our communities bring to our attention. We have heard you loud and clear that the ability to cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge by bike or by foot is important to you. They say that a vision needs a plan, otherwise it’s a dream and I am pleased to say that dreams do come true. The integration of a multi-use path will benefit the communities, as it will support active transportation, a healthy lifestyle as well as enhance cycle tourism across the border,” said Dwight Duncan, Chair WDBA Board of Directors.