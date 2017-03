The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

They say that due to predicted winds of 45 to 60 kph with occasional gusts between 70 to 90 kph, out of the west to southwest, over the next 10 hour period, there is the possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion, and damaging waves exists along the lake Erie shoreline/ particularly along the west side of Pelee Island, west side of Point Pelee/ the Municipality of Leamington.