For the first time in over 16 years, tours of the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery will be offered to the public.

A partnership between Corby Spirit & Wine Limited and WindsorEats will see the Drinks of Walkerville walking tour begin visiting the distillery on April 1st, 2017.

Participants will be able to partake in a grain to glass experience and be part of the only opportunity to visit North America’s largest distillery.

“Being able to visit the distillery will not only provide a new and unique experience on our existing tour, but also allows the chance to showcase the great culinary tourism offerings in Windsor,” says Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats. “It gives an opportunity to passionate whisky lovers and those who are just curious at heart to get a hands-on look at how world class Canadian whisky is made.”

Highlights of the Drinks of Walkerville tour include an exclusive tour of the largest distillery in North America – Hiram Walker & Sons – home to J.P. Wiser’s Canadian Whisky, a guided tasting of 4 Canadian whiskies inside the J.P. Wiser’s Brand Centre: Wiser’s Deluxe, Lot 40, Gooderham & Worts, and Pike Creek, a special fifth tasting directly from a whisky barrel,and an engraved, commemorative Drinks of Walkerville bottle (750ml) of J.P. Wiser’s Deluxe Whisky.

You will also be able to sip on a flight of 4 craft beers at Walkerville Brewery before grabbing a 12oz beer of your choice to tour the facility with.

Tickets for the tour are now available online at windsoreats.com.