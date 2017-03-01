Two people from Windsor are facing charges after Fentanyl was seized.

RCMP say that on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, the Vancouver Canada Border Services Agency Mail Centre intercepted a parcel inbound from China.

The contents were analyzed in the CBSA laboratory and resulted in testing positive as 14 grams of Fentanyl. The standard medical dose of fentanyl is 100 micrograms. 14 grams of fentanyl is the equivalent of 140,000 standard medical doses. This parcel was destined to a residential address here in Windsor.

As a result of this seizure, a joint investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the CBSA into the importation and trafficking of Fentanyl ensued.

On Monday, February 27th, 2017, Windsor RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 4000 block of Mitchell Crescent in Windsor.

Two individuals, a 25-year-old male and a 27-year-old female from the Windsor area, were arrested for their involvement in the importation and subsequent distribution of Fentanyl. They will be charged with importation and possession for the purposes of trafficking.