The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender.

They say that Gurfathe Kooner is unlawfully at large on a three-year federal sentence for the offences of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Kooner is also wanted by Windsor Police for surety removal, fraud over $5000, breach of recognizance, utter death threats, and fail to attend court.

Kooner is also wanted by the Essex Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police for unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of the firearms regulations, possess firearm with serial number removed, and possession of a firearm.

He is described as a non-white male, Middle Eastern, 31 years of age, 6’3″ (191cm). 241lbs (109kg) with brown eyes, shaved head, and a dark goatee that may have been shaven clean.

He has several tattoos which include a tiger on his right forearm, tribal symbols on both forearms, barbed wire on right wrist, and a tattoo of “Punjabi” on the right side of his neck.

The offender is known to frequent the City of Windsor area, and the Greater Toronto area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 911.