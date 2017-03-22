Farrow has completed the purchase of the remaining 25% interest held by third party investors in National Logistics Services. Farrow purchased the previous 75% in 2015.

“We are happy to finish our purchase of the remaining portion of NLS, as their reputation and service is well known across Canada,” says Rick Farrow, CEO & Chairman, Farrow. “This strategic acquisition provides clients with start-to-finish logistics solutions, including customs clearances, warehousing, freight forwarding, and both international and national transportation. With these services combined, our clients will have ‘Peace of Mind’ for all their logistics requirements.”

NLS is Canada’s leading logistics provider for fashion, footwear, action wear, and general merchandise. They have been serving the retail industry since 1967 and are a trendsetting leader in the e-commerce space.

“Farrow has shown over the past two years that our visions and goals for the future align, both in a business sense and as corporate citizens,” says Peter Reaume, President, NLS. “Our clients have been thrilled that we offer a bundling of services in the supply chain/logistics arena. With 100% ownership now held by Farrow, we can continue to offer expanded service options and grow alongside them.”

NLS will be co-branded with Farrow going forward but will retain the NLS brand, given its well accepted reputation and recognition in the retail logistics marketplace.