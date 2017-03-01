OvercastNow
Wednesday March 1st, 2017

Posted at 12:41pm

Accidents
A 76-year-old male driver involved in a crash on the Expressway last week succumbed to his injuries and passed away February 28th, 2017 in hospital.

The crash happened on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at approximately 1:50pm on the Central Avenue overpass at E.C. Row Expressway West.

The crash involved two vehicles, and one driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is now classified as a fatal motor vehicle collision.

