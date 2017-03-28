The Town of LaSalle received a $10,000 donation from the Essex Power Corporation Youth in Community Fund.

“The Essex Power Youth in Community Fund has provided us with a generous amount of financial support to allow us to offer affordable recreational activities for the children and youth of our community,” said Patricia Funaro, Supervisor of Programming at the Town of LaSalle. “Over the years, this fund has allowed us the flexibility to provide support for new and ongoing initiatives. We are sincerely grateful for Essex Power Corporation’s support of youth in our community.”