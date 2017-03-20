The Arts, Culture and Tourism Committee in Essex is once again looking to celebrate local talent during this summer’s “Play the Parks” music series.

“Excellent participation and attendance at the 24 performances held in 2016 have motivated us to expand the number of concerts and the number of locations for 2017,” says Peter Youngson, Chair of the ACT Committee.

“We’ll still have weekly performances on Mondays at Colchester Park and Wednesdays at Heritage Gardens Park in Essex Centre, but we’re also planning to hold at least one Friday night concert in Harrow and another in McGregor. We’ve chosen ‘Play the Parks’ as a fitting new name because all of the concerts will take place in municipal parks.”

Now in its third year, the music series provides local musicians with an opportunity to gain experience in a small, informal setting. Talent can range from large wind ensembles and bands to solo performers, instrumental musicians and vocalists.

Concerts are now being scheduled for the months of June, July and August on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information, you can contact Janice at 519-776-7336 ext. 1124.