Tuesday March 21st, 2017

Posted at 11:42am

County News
It was a busy March Break for the Ontario Provincial Police as officers laid more than 2,400 distraction-related charges during their annual distracted driving campaign.

Locally, Essex County OPP say that they saw a 75% increase in distracted driving offences, having laid 35 charges during the 2017 campaign versus 20 charges in 2016

The OPP reminds road users that while the campaign is over, officers are committed to distracted driving law enforcement and education year-round.

They are again calling on passengers who they say is one of their most influential road safety partners to help save lives by showing zero tolerance toward drivers who text, talk on their cell phones, or engage in other distractions that endanger their lives and those with whom they share the road.

