Electric vehicles will soon be able to charge up in the Town of Essex.

“We are very excited to join the expanding network of public charging stations across Ontario,” says Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Offering fast-charging electric vehicle stations in this strategic location supports Council’s objective of promoting environmentally sustainable practices within our community and is intended to encourage and support residents in adopting this alternative to traditional vehicles.”

The two electric vehicle charging stations will be located at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

“This is great news for electric vehicle owners in the Town of Essex,” says Steven Del Duca, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation. “By building a larger network of public chargers across Ontario, we are ensuring that electric vehicle owners are able to plan longer trips with confidence.”

The charging stations have been made possible due to a grant awarded through the Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario Program. The Level 3 charging stations can charge an electric vehicle to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

The public is invited to attend the official unveiling to be held at the Essex Centre Sports Complex on Friday, March 24th at 11am.