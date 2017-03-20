A Windsor man has been charged after a break and enter at a residence in the 2000 block of Manning Road in Lakeshore.

OPP say that back on September 24th, 2016 at approximately 5am an elderly woman was awoken by her audible alarm and the sounds of voices in her home.

The woman confronted two adult men who had broken into her garage and home. The men were startled by the woman and fled the residence on foot.

They say that forensic evidence was obtained from the scene leading to an arrest.

Charged is 30-year-old Paul Kelly with two counts of break and enter. He will appear in a Windsor court to answer to the charges.

The second suspect has yet to be identified.