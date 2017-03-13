In celebration of both Earth Day and Canada’s 150th year, the Essex Region Conservation Authority and Detroit River Canadian Cleanup are asking students in the Windsor-Essex Region to provide their vision for the future of our environment.

“As we celebrate this milestone in our country’s history, we’re asking local students to think creatively about their relationship with nature and what they hope for the future of our ecosystems,” explains ERCA’s Community Outreach Services Director Danielle Stuebing.

Students have a number of creative options to tell their story including pictures, poems, essays, and even photographs for the contest. The submissions will be separated into five grade-based categories, with one winner declared in each category.

“We wanted this contest to be as open as possible, so it’s not just for artists,” Stuebing adds. “It’s really about young people sharing their thoughts, perspectives, and hopes for the future of our environment.”

The student submissions will be shared with the public on the ERCA website and social media pages. The winning students will also be recognized at ERCA’s annual Earth Day tree planting event, which happens at 10am on April 23th in East Windsor.

The five winning submissions will be rewarded with an Earth Day prize pack, sponsored by Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets, at the Earth Day Tree Planting event.

A full description of contest rules and ERCA’s Earth Day activities can be found online at www.erca.org/EarthDay.