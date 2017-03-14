A Windsor man was arrested in Amherstburg after a lengthy police pursuit.

On Monday March 13th Amherstburg Police received information from Leamington OPP in relation to a stolen vehicle and possible parental child abduction.

The vehicle was described as a 2003 Black Chrysler Concord and the driver was a 26-year-old man from Windsor.

Just before noon, Amherstburg Police officers saw the vehicle travelling northbound in the 1100 block of County Road 20 South.

Officers activated their emergency lights but the driver failed to stop.

Police then attempted to safely stop the car by doing a rolling block with several police vehicles, but the car proceeded to flee from police, driving erratically and at high rates of speed. Police disengaged the pursuit and followed the car at a safe distance.

When the car approached the intersection of Sandwich and Alma, it left the roadway to evade stopped police cars and struck several objects and parked vehicles, including an Amherstburg Police car.

The car continued to flee from police on Alma Street and eventually stopped on a front lawn on Fort Street.

The male driver was immediately arrested.

Police say the man had his 9-month-old son in the car at the time, and due to the seriousness of the incident, the Children’s Aid Society was contacted and is involved with the care of the child.

The 26-year-old man is facing several charges.