Police are warning the public about leaving keys in unattended vehicle ignitions after a couple had their truck stolen.

On Monday March 6th around 10pm a man parked his truck in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Crawford Avenue.

He parked close to the doors and went inside to pick up his wife.

The truck was left running with the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked.

Seconds later the elderly couple exited the business to see their truck being driven away southbound on Crawford Avenue.

Patrol units were called to investigate the stolen vehicle.

At approximately 11:15pm, officers spotted the reported stolen truck on Wyandotte Street near Oak Street.

The truck was soon stopped without incident and the driver was arrested.

Justine Hopkins, a 26 year old female, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property of a value not exceeding $5000.

Police are reminding drivers of the dangers and risks associated with leaving a vehicle unattended without removing the ignition key.