The RCMP will be hosting a career presentation on Thursday, March 30th, 2017.

Career opportunities include general duty officer, forensic identification, community policing, technological crime, marine security, youth liaison, police dog services, musical ride, emergency response, drug enforcement, peacekeeping and more.

Basic requirements include being a Canadian citizen or a having a Canadian permanent resident status (10 consecutive years of residency), you must be at least 19 years of age at the time of engagement and proficient in English or French.

You must have a valid, unrestricted driver’s licence, a Canadian high school diploma (or equivalent), and be able to meet health, psychological, vision and hearing standards.

You also need to be willing to relocate anywhere in Canada or be pre-posted to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, or Manitoba.

It starts at 12:30pm at 400 City Hall Square in Suite 302. Find more information at rcmpcareers.ca.